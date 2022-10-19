Michael Richard Yanks, Sr.
1943-2022
Michael Richard Yanks, Sr. age 79, of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022. Mike was born on May 30, 1943, in New York to Joseph and Mary (Cizin) Yanks.
Michael married his wife, Donna Mae (Scheel) on November 26, 1970. She survives of the home. He was a high school graduate of Notre Dame High School.
Mr. Yanks, along with his wife Donna, owned and operated Taco Del Sol, in Maryville. He also worked for Rob’s Big Boy Restaurant. He had a passion for cooking, gardening and was a huge New York Yankees fan.
Michael’s survivors include his beloved wife, Donna Yanks, of the home. His children, Michael Richard Yanks, Jr, and wife Brenda, Maryville, William Tarr of Las Vegas. His sister, Teresa Kinrst, of California, his brother-in-law, Allen Mowery, of Nebraska, granddaughter, Kia Bratrsousky, six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Yanks, grandson, Cody Michael Yanks, three brothers, Robert, Joseph and Paul Yanks and sister, Barbara Yanks, three children, Raymond Tarr, Steven Tarr and Sheri Tarr.
Mr. Yank’s Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, it was Mike’s wish to send monetary donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, in memory of his beloved grandson, Cody Michael Yanks.