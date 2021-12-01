Michael Louis Jobst
1958-2021
Michael Louis Jobst, 63, Plymouth, Minnesota, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. He was born on May 23, 1958 in Maryville to Richard and Evelyn (Hawbeck) Jobst.
Mike’s early childhood was spent in Sheridan, Missouri. In 1971, they moved to Washington. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1976. A car accident in 1980 left him a quadriplegic. After extensive rehabilitation, he attended Portland Community College in Oregon, graduating with a Business Administration degree. He began working at Standard Insurance Company in 1989, where he met Pamela Gawtry. They were married on Dec. 9, 2006 in Blue Springs, Missouri. He and Pam moved to Minnesota in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-daughter Tatiana.
Mike is survived by his father, Richard, Maryville; wife, Pam; sister, Darcia Beeks; step-children, Chris Gawtry and Courtney Wood; other family members.
A memorial service will be held later.