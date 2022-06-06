Michael Kneale “Mick” Derr
1949-2022
Michael Kneale “Mick” Derr, 73, of Maitland, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022, near Maitland.
Mick was born on March 28, 1949, in Maryville, Missouri, to Miller Clark “Doc” and Alma Lois (Kneale) Derr. They preceded him in death.
Mick graduated from Maitland High School in 1967, where he played and enjoyed all sports. He received his bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and then his master’s in food science and nutrition.
He lived in Rushville, Illinois, and worked at Oscar Meyer Foods in Beardstown, Illinois as a floor supervisor, then to Perry, Iowa as the materials manager. He had lived in the Maitland area the past 30 years. He owned and operated Derr Insurance Services.
On September 1, 1984, Mick was united in marriage to Val Ann Williams, in Maitland.
Mick was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and a proud Eagle Scout. He was a State officer with the Illinois Jaycees. He was President of the Maitland Baseball Association and played fast pitch softball. For many years he had coached his son’s basketball and baseball games; and enjoyed all their sports. He was also the announcer at Nodaway-Holt football games and the President of the Republican Club of Holt County. He served on many church committees, the Nodaway-Holt School Board, and the Peru State College Booster Club. He was a member and attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.
His survivors include his wife, Val, of the home, two sons, Michael Derr, Missouri, and Derek (and fiancé Kaitlin Morrow) Derr, Olathe, Kansas, and their son, Briggs Derr; two brothers, MC (JoNelle) Derr, Maitland, and Gregg (Debbie) Derr, Burlington Junction, Missouri, and his sister, Denise (Don) Cotter, St. Joseph, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow at the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2:00 p.m., at the church prior to the services.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tri City Friendship Center PO Box 88, Maitland, MO 64466.