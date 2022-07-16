Michael Hunt, 49, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Michael was born on August 2, 1972, in Kansas City, Missouri to Samuel and Claudia (Chaffee) Hunt. Michael was a huge fan of the Chief’s, Royals and KU. He enjoyed cooking, golf and playing pool. He was previously employed by Aramark and currently working with Door Dash.
He married Amber Hurst on February 22, 2022. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sisters, Lynne (Joe) Geller and Kim Manthe; mother-in-law, Debbie (Kevin) Hurst; two sisters-in-law, Jessica Jackson and Amanda Jackson; three nieces, Mackenzie Hunt, Elizabeth Hunt and Catherine Webb and two nephews, Adam Geller and Daniel Hunt, great-niece, Jillian Geller and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Roger Hunt, two nieces, Cassara Geller and Chandler Geller and his grandmother, Mae Chaffee.
Mr. Hunt has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Service 2pm Saturday, July 23rd at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorials donations be made in care of the funeral home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
Michael was born on August 2, 1972, in Kansas City, Missouri to Samuel and Claudia (Chaffee) Hunt. Michael was a huge fan of the Chief’s, Royals and KU. He enjoyed cooking, golf and playing pool. He was previously employed by Aramark and currently working with Door Dash.
He married Amber Hurst on February 22, 2022. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sisters, Lynne (Joe) Geller and Kim Manthe; mother-in-law, Debbie (Kevin) Hurst; two sisters-in-law, Jessica Jackson and Amanda Jackson; three nieces, Mackenzie Hunt, Elizabeth Hunt and Catherine Webb and two nephews, Adam Geller and Daniel Hunt, great-niece, Jillian Geller and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Roger Hunt, two nieces, Cassara Geller and Chandler Geller and his grandmother, Mae Chaffee.
Mr. Hunt has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Service 2pm Saturday, July 23rd at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorials donations be made in care of the funeral home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.