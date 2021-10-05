Merle R. White
1922-2021
Merle Ray White, 99, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Nodaway Nursing Home.
Merle was born on July 16, 1922 in Nodaway County, Missouri to Ralph and Nora Blanche (Booth) White. He was a 1940 graduate Maryville High School. He served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theatre during World War II on the USS McCawley. He was a farmer and owner and operator of the Roxy Theatre in Hopkins along with his father for many years.
He was a member of the Hopkins Christian Church, 50-year member of the Glen Ulmer American Legion Post #288, Xenia Lodge #50 and a longtime member of the Levi & Lace Square Dance Club.
He married Mary Ellen Hall on June 24, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2018. He was also preceded by his parents, son, Ronald E. White, two sisters, Velma Conz and Vera Owens and two brothers, Donald White and Forrest White.
Survivors include his daughter, Sandra (Steve) Alexander, Hopkins, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Linda (Pat) McKee, Maryville, Missouri; sister-in-law, Virginia Petersen, Johnston, Iowa; two brothers-in-law, Earl Hall, Jr. Bedford, Iowa and Floyd (Gloria) Hall, West Bend, Oregon; six grandchildren, Sonya (Mark) Nistendirk, Sim (Julie) White, Shanna (Bill) South, Stan (Lindsey) Alexander, Cameron (Kenzie) White and Kaci (Brandon) Flippo; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services 10 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Hopkins Christian Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, October 7 at the church. The family suggests memorials to Hopkins Christian Church.
