Merilyn Durham
1939-2022
Merilyn Durham, 83, of Ravenwood, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her home.
Merilyn was born on January 18, 1939 in Maryville, Missouri to Theodore and Gertrude (Middleton) Reynolds. She was a 1957 graduate of Maryville High School. Merilyn was a homemaker and assisted her husband on the farm. She was a charter member of Laura Street Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing and traveling.
She married Clinton L. Durham on June 21, 1958 in Maryville, Missouri. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Mary Jean (Scott) Smith, Polo, Missouri, Larry Durham, LaSalle, Colorado, Debra (David) Cross, Jameson, Missouri and John (Lynn) Durham, Rocky Hill, Connecticut; three brothers, Ted Reynolds, St. Joseph, Missouri, John Reynolds, Trimble, Missouri and Bill Reynolds, Grain Valley, Missouri; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Barbara Reynolds.
Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Laura Street Baptist Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials be made in care of the family to be used for special projects within Nodaway County in memory of Merilyn.