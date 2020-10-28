Melinda Lee Mutti
1965-2020
Melinda Lee Mutti was born on August 4, 1965 in Maryville, Missouri to George and Marilyn Mutti, Hopkins, Missouri. She grew up in Hopkins, attending North Nodaway R-VI schools, graduating with the class of 1983. She passed away on September 3, 2020 at the age of 55 from the deadly COVID-19 virus, that has taken far too many lives so unnecessarily.
Melinda earned her bachelor’s degree at Central College, in Pella, Iowa where she majored in Spanish. A large portion of Melinda’s bachelors program involved study abroad in Spain. She loved the country, its people, its culture and its language. Her total immersion in Spain lead her to become quite fluent in the language. Upon her graduation, she taught high school Spanish in several Iowa high schools. She later pursued a master’s degree in Spanish at The University of Northern Iowa. Melinda was a lifelong learner with numerous seminars and continuing education courses throughout her life.
Melinda’s wanderlust and sense of adventure lead to a Fullbright Scholarship to the country of Colombia. She moved to Bogata in the mid 90’s where she taught English at a couple of private Catholic schools. As in Spain, she embraced the culture and fell in love with the people and the natural beauty of the country. Melinda recently commented that a return to Colombia was high on her wish list ‘once the world gets back to normal’.
Following several years in Colombia, Melinda returned to the US where she settled in the greater Chicago area and pursued opportunities in education and retail.
She moved to Pella in the summer of 2019, where her sister Ann has been a longtime resident. One of the highlights of Melinda’s time in Pella was her involvement in Pete Buttigieg’s campaign for President. She worked tirelessly during the weeks leading up to the Iowa Caucuses. She shared her passion for the candidate with her brother and sister tightening her bond with her siblings.
Melinda was a unique individual who marched to the beat of her own drummer. She had a special empathy and ability to connect with others who were fighting their own unique battles. She had a great sense of humor delivering her classic lines when least expected. She delighted in serving others through her volunteer efforts at the Pella Community Food Shelf and had made plans to join her church (United Methodist Church of Pella) on its mission trip to Guatemala.
She is survived by her brother Joe Mutti, her brother-in-law Peter Oramas, her sister Ann Visser, her nieces Kaci Visser (Shane Cox), Lauren Mutti (Michelle Peak) and Alex Mutti, her great niece Simone Peak, her great nephews Jackson and Grant Peak, numerous cousins and special friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pella Community Food Shelf (pellacommunityfoodshelf.org), 419 E. Oskaloosa, Pella, IA 50219 or the Guatemala Mission fund at the United Methodist Church of Pella, 1414 University, Pella, IA 50219.