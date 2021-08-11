Meggan Nichole McGuire
1985-2021
Meggan Nichole McGuire, 35, of Lincoln, Nebraska formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.
Meggan was born on November 27, 1985 in Fairfax, Missouri to Christie L. Caldwell. She was a 2004 graduate of Maryville High School and worked in the restaurant industry in Lincoln, Nebraska.
She is survived by her parents, Christie Swalley and Dennis Van Fosson; her children, Taveyn and Melek McGuire; three sisters, Tara McGuire (Travis Morris), Jessi (Ethan) Oelze and Heidi Swalley; her nieces and nephews, Gracie, Hope, Paizley, Dallis and Kyler; her grandparents, Garth and Phyllis Van Fosson and numerous aunts and uncles.
Meggan was preceded in death by two brothers, Steven Swalley and Derrick McGuire and grandparents, Derril and Frankie Caldwell.
Celebration of Life 11a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at Price Funeral Home in Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 15 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of Christie Swalley to be used for Meggan’s children’s education.
