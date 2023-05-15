Max Elbert Bartram
1934-2022
Husband, Father, Educator.
Born: Nov. 3, 1934, 87 years old - passed away Sept 20, 2022.
Max was born in Kit Carson, Colorado, moved to Skidmore, Missouri in 1935 and then to Colorado in 1957.
In 1952, he graduated from Skidmore High School, attended Northwest Missouri State University graduating with a degree in music and education in 1957. He attended the University of Colorado and in 1963 graduated with a Masters Degree in counseling.
He began his career with Denver Public Schools in 1957 - 1992.
On Aug. 27, 1955 he and Ann (Cummins) were married in Maryville, Missouri. They became parents to Celia Ann (Jeff Styer) Bartram, Marlene Elise (Elmer) Becker and Mark Edmond (Janet Taylor) Bartram. Grandparents to Eryn (Chuck) Rider, Kyle Hoisington, Dean Hoisington (Kyle West) and great grandparents to Kaylin and Charli Rider.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith (Miller) and Ellis Bartram, his brother, Maurice (Marian) Bartram, Steve and Marie (nephew & niece).
Visitation Sat., May 27, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., rosary and funeral at 10:00 a.m., St. Gregory Barbarigo Church, burial to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
Donations to St. Gregory’s Church or Denver Teacher’s Club 1617 S. Acoma St. Denver, CO 80223