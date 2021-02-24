Mary Virginia Allen
1924-2021
Mary Virginia Allen, 96, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Shiloh Nursing and Rehab Center in Springdale, Arkansas.
Virginia was born on May 4, 1924 in Maryville, Missouri to the late Joseph and Mary Bea O’Riley. She was a graduate of Skidmore High School and a member of St Gregory’s Catholic Church. Besides being a wonderful loving mother and grandmother, she loved to dance and was still dancing up until a little over a year ago.
She was married to Clifford E. Allen who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Doris LaTempa, JoAnn Carstens, Peggy Wilmes, and brother Patrick O’Riley. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Yokum and children, Christy (Gene) Kenny, Bella Vista, Arkansas; Cliff ( Suzy) Allen, Springdale, Arkansas; Vicki Springs, Leawood, Kansas; Mark (Angie) Allen, LaCygne, Kansas and Craig (Shannon) Allen, Bonham,Texas; 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Catholic Mass at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church with the Burial Service at Hopkins Cemetery to follow.
So happy to know our mom is resting in peace and will forever be “dancing with the stars.”