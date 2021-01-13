Mary R. Appleby
1923-2021
Mary Ruth (Brown) Appleby, 97, of Chillicothe, Missouri formerly of Maryville passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at StoneBridge Senior Living in Chillicothe.
Mary was born on October 6, 1923 in Nodaway County to Nathan H. and Chloe C. (Jeffers) Brown. She was a graduate of Maryville High School and Alpha Sigma Alpha Soroity.
She married Howard Eugene Appleby on March 24, 1945 in Maryville. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2017. She was also preceded by her parents, daughter, Paula Damien Appleby and her sister, Emma DeVore.
Survivors include her daughter Candice (Ed) Quillen, Chillicothe; two grandchildren, Ed C. (Shelley) Quillen, II, Forest Lake, Minnesota and Tiffany Damien (Brice) Walker, Chillicothe, three great-grandchildren, Kyra D. Quillen, Forest Lake, Clayton Walker and Claire Walker both of Chillicothe, and several nieces, nephews, Jean Ann Mertens, Mary Sue Tompkins and Mark DeVore.
Graveside services 2 p.m. Saturday, January 16 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church of Maryville. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com