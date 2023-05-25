Mary Margaret Donovan
1927-2023
Mary Margaret Cummins Donovan, 96, died Wed., May 17, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Mary was born near Ford City, Missouri, Jan. 13, 1927, to John P. Cummins and Helen E. Cummins. She graduated from King City High School in 1945; and studied at Mount St. Scholastica Academy in Atchison, Kansas, before graduating from Platt-Gard Business University in St. Joseph. She worked for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce before moving to Washington, D.C., as under-secretary to U.S. Rep. Phil J. Welch in December 1948.
She married William J. Donovan on Sept. 13, 1950, and lived in Richmond, Virginia; the Philadelphia area; and Fairfax, Virginia, while working nearly 35 years for Bell Telephone. She moved back to Stanberry in 1990, then to St. Joseph in 2016.
Mary was a creative and independent woman – our family historian; a writer of poems, her memoir and more than 80 years of journal entries; a lover of prairies, trees, flowers, birds, music, books, art and antiques. She was a devoted Oblate of Conception Abbey.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brothers, Robert and Richard Cummins.
She is survived by her sister, Carole L. Spurgin of Bethesda, Maryland.
Memorial donations to Conception Abbey or St. Peter’s Church.
Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 614 N. Alanthus Ave. in Stanberry, MO, with lunch to follow in the parish hall. Abbot Benedict Neenan, OSB, of Conception Abbey will celebrate the Mass.