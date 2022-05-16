Mary Louise Short
1943-2022
Mary Louise (Beattie) Short, 79, of Olathe, Kansas passed away at home of natural causes on May 9, 2022. Mary Lou (Beattie) Short was born to Clyde A and Bertha Beattie of Barnard, Missouri in 1943. She was the youngest of six children and the only girl. She took great pride and happiness from her two children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary graduated from South Nodaway High School in Barnard, after which she worked at a variety of jobs including waitress, cook, housekeeping and retail sales while raising her family. She became an ordained minister of the World Harvest Church on July 20, 2004 and enjoyed reading and studying her Bible. Her positive attitude and thoughtfulness were spread abundantly. After a conversation with Mary Lou you felt like the “richest” person in the world. She loved all animals but had a special soft spot for cats and was never without at least one at home.
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter Darla Hynes, great-grandson Dallas Atherton and companion of many years Travis Sikes.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Carla Rhoades) Short of Osseo, Wisconsin; son-in-law, Dennis Hynes of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Patrick and Megan Hynes of North Kansas City, Missouri with their children Jaromy, Isabelle and Braydon still at home; Brandon Hynes of Lenexa, Kansas; and Amanda Hynes of Barnard; brother, Marlin Beattie, Maryville.
A “Celebration of Life” is planned for later in the year. Condolences may be mailed to Robert & Carla Short, 12919 Thomas Street, Osseo, WI 54758. Monetary memorials are unnecessary.