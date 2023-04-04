Mary Jane Miller
1957-2023
Mary Jane Miller, 65, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2023, at her home in Maryville.
Mary Jane was born in Cameron, Missouri, on December 30, 1957. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1976. She was of the Christian faith.
She worked several years at the Maryville Daily Forum, then at Northwest Missouri State University, and had retired last December after 20 years from Walmart in Maryville.
Mary Jane loved caring for plants and animals and enjoyed traveling. But taking care of her kids and grandkids was the most important thing to her.
Her parents were Charles L. and Betty A. (Tilson) Baird, and preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her granddaughter, Nevaeh Miller-Moore, in 2005.
She leaves behind her four children, Larry E. (Amanda) Miller, Joplin, Missouri, Melissa A. (Steve) Garrels, Des Moines, Iowa, Andrew C. Miller, Clyde, Missouri, and Rebecca Jean Miller, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Her siblings, David A. (Carol) Baird, Liberty, Missouri, Jim E. Baird, Kansas City, Missouri, and Betsy A. Baird, Des Moines, Iowa. Her six grandchildren, Trent Allen Miller, Sydda Leigh Miller, Piper Garrels, Landen Dean Miller, Kirstan Gail Miller, and Aeva Elizabeth Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Jane has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial graveside services and burial will be at 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.