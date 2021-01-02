Mary Jane Dougan
1930 – 2020
Mary Jane Dougan, 90, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Nodaway Nursing Home.
Mary Jane was born on June 24, 1930 in Decatur, Illinois to Vernon and Jessie (Nelson) Long. She was a 1948 graduate of Maryville High School and was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Eagles Auxiliary. Mary Jane was the Nodaway County Deputy Treasurer.
She married Herschel D. Dougan on April 29, 1965 in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1996. She was also preceded by her parents and brother and sister, Max Long and Naomi Salsberry.
Survivors include one daughters, Pamela Willis, two step-daughters, Rita Linzay and Janice Hopkins; one sister, Jean Corken; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two nieces, one nephew, and two great-nieces.
Mrs. Dougan has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring at Nodaway Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nodaway Nursing Home, AcesraCare Hospice or Clearmont Christian Church.