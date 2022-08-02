Mary Inez Reed
1935-2022
Mary Inez Reed, 87, of Lincoln, Nebraska formerly of Clearmont, Missouri,passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at “The Landing”, Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont, with Brian Reed officiating. Open visitation will be held 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 5 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa and visitation with the family will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Clearmont Christian Church prior to the service. Burial will be in the Clearmont Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Clearmont Christian Church. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda.
Mary Inez (Cape) Reed, 87, died July 28, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born January 4, 1935 in Neleigh, Nebraska to Harold and Lois (Lean) Cape. She grew up on a farm outside of Neleigh with her parents and younger sister Carolyn (Connie) Cape French. Later the family moved to Norfolk, Nebraska where her father Harold became an electrician. Her mother, Lois, was a school teacher graduating from Cotner College in Lincoln.
Mary Inez graduated from Lincoln General Hospital Nursing School, Lincoln, becoming a Registered Nurse in 1956. She married Alvin D. Reed on August 17,1956 after a three-year courtship. At the time, nurses could not be married prior to graduation. Mary Inez engaged in her nursing career by working part-time at Clarinda, Iowa, Municipal Hospital and as West Nodaway R-1 School District, school nurse -- retiring in 2001. She was available as Nodaway County’s “Ask a Nurse” before there was such a title, answering many medical questions that came her way by phone or in person. She volunteered as camp nurse for many years at Flaming Spirit Christian Service Camp in Oregon, Missouri.
Alvin began ministry at Clearmont Christian Church, in Clearmont in 1955 and the two of them served faithfully for 45 years with the Clearmont Church family until 2000. Mary Inez served the Clearmont Church as organist, pianist at times, Sunday School Teacher, VBS Music director/teacher, and Youth Leader. They retired in Clearmont and remained there until health reasons prompted them to move to Lincoln in 2020.
They have two children, daughter, Susan, who is also a nurse, working in Lincoln, and Brian serving as a U.S. Army chaplain in Bethesda, Maryland. Mary Inez and Alvin have four grandsons, four granddaughters-in-law, three great grandsons, and three great granddaughters.
Mary Inez is survived by husband, Alvin; children, Susan (Reed) Brown, and Brian Reed and Faye (Schafer) Reed; grandchildren Nicholas and Hannah (Troutt) Brown; Nathan and Lindsey (Flickinger) Brown; Gabriel and Maggie (Boatman) Reed; Grant and Caroline (Carothers) Reed. She is preceded in death by granddaughter Brianna Reed, brother Don Reed,, brother-in-law Gordon Douglas French and three nephews, Jim French, David Reed & Lyle Reed.
Mary Inez was a loving preacher’s wife, community nurse, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and a faithful friend and servant of God. She was, above all, a child of God and a daughter of King Jesus.