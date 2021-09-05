Mary Eulalia (Archer) Luke
1927 – 2021
Mary Eulalia (Archer) Luke, 93, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Oak Pointe of Maryville.
Mary was born on December 17, 1927 in Conception, Missouri to Edward F. and Agnes C. (Schieber) Archer. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
She married Gerald E. “Dutch” Luke on May 6, 1947 at Conception Abbey. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2019. She was also preceded by her parents and her eight siblings, Lawrence Archer, Camille Pappert, Roger Archer, Joseph Archer, Ralph Archer, Hubert Archer, Donald Archer and Thomas Archer.
She is survived by her children, Peggy (Ed) Schieber, Maryville, Missouri, Edna (Gene) Schieber, Kansas City, Missouri, Gerry (Lucille) Luke, Kansas City, Missouri and Ray (Julie) Luke, DeSoto, Texas; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Wednesday, September 8th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial will be held at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday morning at 9am until 10:30am. The family suggests memorials to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri, St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri or a charity of your choice. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.