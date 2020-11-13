Mary Elizabeth Kelly
1932-2020
Mary Elizabeth (Henggeler) Kelly, 88, of Clovis, New Mexico, died Saturday, Nov 7, 2020 quietly at her home. She was born January 22, 1932 to John P. Henggeler and Chloe E (Davis) Henggeler.
She was a lifelong social worker helping families and children. She was a graduate of Horace Mann and Northwest Missouri State University.
She was a loving mother and she also loved her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother John Thomas Henggeler.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas J. Kelly and Paul S. Needels; grandchildren, Christopher Needels, Paul Needels Jr. and three great-grandchildren.