Mary Ann Boyles
1943-2023
Mary Ann Boyles, 80, of Maryville, Missouri passed away surrounded by family at her son’s house in Jefferson City, Missouri, August 9, 2023.
Mary was born April 14, 1943, in St. Joseph, Missouri, her parents were Clyde “Dwight” and Martha Louise “Holt” Alcox. She was raised and attended school in Lathrop, Missouri. After graduating she worked for the Kansas City Board of Trade. Upon visiting St. Joseph with her family one evening, she met the love of her life Carol L. “Bud” Boyles. They were married on December 2, 1962. Bud and Mary settled in Savannah, Missouri and later moved to Maryville in 1971. Her parents and her beloved husband all preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, David Boyles and his wife Alana of Jefferson City, her grandsons Clayton Boyles, and his wife Cheyann, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Quinton Boyles, and his wife Erin, of Wilbur, Nebraska, one great granddaughter, Marylee Boyles of Green Bay, and an additional great granddaughter on the way.
Mary enjoyed working in the family business, Boyles Motors. She greeted and took care of customers like they were family. She also enjoyed singing and playing country music. Mary played the banjo and mandolin. She performed at operas and fairs throughout northwest Missouri as well as performing at the Missouri State Fair. Singing and performing brought her great joy.
A graveside service will be conducted, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Oak Hill Cemetery Maryville. The service time will be 10:00 a.m.
A visitation for family and friends will be Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home. Visitation hours will be 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed in Mary’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.