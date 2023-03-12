Martin Junior Farnan
Martin Junior Farnan was born on December 5, 1966, to Mark and Kathryn Farnan in Maryville, Missouri. Martin passed away surrounded by family on March 9, 2023 in Clearmont, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his father and sister, Melodie. He is survived by his mother, Kathryn Farnan; sister, Mary (Jon) Gladman; brothers, Merill and Mike (Rhonda) Farnan; adopted brother, Billy Koch; daughters, Melodie (Jared) Repass, and Debbie Farnan; and grandchildren, Ellie & Owen Repass (Melodie & Jared).
Martin loved being with his family, including those who he came to know and love through his 39 years of driving a school bus and working as the head custodian for Maryville Middle School for 7 years. Martin spent time sharing his love for and spreading the word of God at Sheridan Methodist, Hopkins Methodist, Barnard Methodist, and Guilford Methodist Churches. Martin served several years with the NWMO Docudrama Planning Team and was a member of the Lions Club, where he was honored with the Lions Club Rose Ceremony for his dedicated service to others.
Martin was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Services 11:00am Saturday, March 18th at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, March 17th at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Martin Farnan Benefit Fund.