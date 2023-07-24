Martha P. Schmitz
1941-2023
Martha ”Marty” Pearl (Graham) Volner Schmitz, 82, Conception Junction, Missouri passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Marty was born on February 21, 1941 in Skidmore, Missouri to Alba L. and Lillian A. (Stoner) Graham. She attended Rock Port High School and was a homemaker and babysitter. Marty was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, Altar Society, Clyde’s Club and Tri-C Memorial American Legion Auxiliary.
She married Dearl Volner on August 24, 1960. He preceded her in death on June 3, 1979. She later married Larry L. Schmitz on November 21, 1981. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include two daughters, Jeany Volner, Maryville, Missouri and Julie (Tracy) Smail, Maryville, Missouri; son, John Volner, Springfield, Missouri; family friend, Kelly Morrison, Hopkins, Missouri; two grandchildren, Amanda Donnici and Jordan Morrison and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Donnici, Michael Donnici and Tessa Shelley and 12 step-grandchildren; brother, Alan “Ike” (Lavonne) Graham, Livingston, Texas.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Joyce Wallace and Bea Paris and three brothers, Harold Graham, Cecil Graham, Jimmie Graham.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct., Missouri. Graveside Service 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Nodaway Memorial Gardens. Rosary 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at St. Columba Catholic. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials to a charity of the donor’s choice.