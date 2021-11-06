Martha C. Walker
1936 – 2021
Martha Catherine Walker 85, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Oak Pointe of Maryville.
She was born on February 9, 1936 in Yonkers, New York. Her mother, Martha and her father, Conrad, both passed away when she was an infant and she was adopted by her grandfather and grandmother, Stephen and Martha Raymond. She graduated with honors from Yonkers High School in 1953 and attended Purdue University until her marriage to Richard Walker in 1954. She continued her education at Glassboro State College (now known as Rowan University) in Glassboro, New Jersey and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
She was an elementary school teacher in the Washington Township, New Jersey Schools from 1962 to 1966 and was a first and second grade teacher at the International School of Sacred Heart in Tokyo, Japan from 1970 to 1973. She also served as a substitute teacher at the American School in the Hague in 1973 and 1974.
She was a 24 year member of Wyckoff Reformed Church in Wyckoff, New Jersey and 7 year member of Green Valley Presbyterian Church in Henderson, Nevada.
She was an accomplished soprano and belonged to the church choirs at both churches.
She has lived in six different cities in five foreign countries during the 30-year career of her husband, Richard, at Mobil Oil Corporation, including Naples and Rome, Italy, Tokyo, Japan, The Hague, Netherlands, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Mersin, Turkey and she studied the cultures of each of the countries where she was a resident. Martha was an accomplished cook and has enjoyed cooking meals from the many different countries that she lived in over the years.
She was a volunteer at the Red Cross Hospital in Tachikawa, Japan during the Vietnam War era.
She was a long time student and practitioner of Japanese Ikebana flower arrangement and a student of Japanese Traditional dance. She was a long time benefactor and supporter of the Sachiyo Ito Japanese Dance troupe in New York City.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Richard H. Walker, her father, Conrad Marx and her mother, Martha Marx, her adoptive father (and grandfather, Stephen I. Raymond and grandmother, Martha Raymond), her Uncle (and adoptive brother) Harvey Raymond (and wife, Nancy), Uncle (and adoptive brother) Harold Raymond (and wife Edna) and Uncle (and adoptive brother) Earl Raymond.
Survivors include Sons, Richard H. Walker Jr. (and wife, Patricia) of Lynden, Washington, David R. Walker (and wife, Jody) of Parker, Colorado and Steven P. Walker (and wife, Anita) of Maryville.
Grandchildren, Noel Walker (and husband, Ryan Austin) of Anaheim, California, Cassie Stoll (and husband, Clint and great-grandson, Axl Stoll) of Maryville, Jeremy Walker of Maryville and Dakota Walker of Liberty, Missouri; Step-grandchildren, Lauren Moore (and husband, Michael and great grandchildren, Violet and August) of Centennial, Colorado, Rylan Davis (and wife, Katie and step grandsons Wesley, Chad and Cameron Davis) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Jordan Young of Richmond, British Columbia and Alex Young of Edmonton, Alberta; Cousins, Barbara Pleasants (and husband Lawrence) of Lakeland, Florida and Diana Sears of Barnwell, South Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 9th at Price Funeral Home. Friends may pay their respects after 9am Tuesday November 9th at the funeral home.
Mrs. Walker will be cremated following the visitation.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Wyckoff Reformed Church in Wyckoff, New Jersey with burial following at the Wyckoff Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com