Marlee A. Henggeler
1941-2021
Marlee Ann Henggeler, 79, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Marlee was born on July 11, 1941 in Maryville, Missouri to the late Woodrow M. and Velda B. (Shelman) Adwell. She was a 1959 graduate of Ravenwood High School and a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and St. Gregory’s Guild. She was involved with the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and was an American Red Cross volunteer for many years. Marlee enjoyed sewing and quilting.
She married Marvin A. Henggeler on September 15, 1960 in Albany, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Dana Taylor, Gladstone, Missouri, Tad (Susan) Henggeler, Maryville, Missouri, Shaun (Karyn) Henggeler, Excelsior Springs, Missouri and Denise (Mitch) Taylor, Villisca, Iowa; two sisters, Karol (Tom) Mehaffy, Macomb, Illinois, and Karen Adwell, Maryville, Missouri; two brothers, Don (Ruth Ellen) Adwell and Dean (Omi) Adwell of Ravenwood, Missouri; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Mrs. Henggeler will be cremated following the service. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family suggests memorials to the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.