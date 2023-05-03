Mark W. Bohlmann
1958-2023
Mark W. Bohlmann, 64, of Maryville, passed away at KU Medical Center on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Mark was born on Oct. 2, 1958, in Waukegan, Illinois to Harold and Betty (Smith) Bohlmann.
Mark graduated high school in Louisville, Kentucky and attended community college there, studying journalism and accounting. Mark worked for the Louisville newspaper, as a census collector, and for the US Dept of Defense as a purchasing agent from 1992–2000. In 2001, Mark moved to Skidmore to care for his mother and brother, John. In 2011, Mark moved to the Autumn House Apts. in Maryville, where he lived until his death.
Mark will be remembered for his deep, contra-bass voice, his dry sense of humor, his ability to recall useless trivia, and his compassion for other people. Mark was the self-appointed social chairman of Autumn House. He coordinated the community meals provided by St. Gregory’s and the First United Methodist Churches at Autumn House and recently hosted a weekly, Sunday evening meal for the residents. Mark was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John. He is survived by several cousins, including DiAnn Sickles, her daughter, Jamie, and son, Rob, all of the Chicago IL area, and his Autumn House family.
There will be a Celebration of Mark’s Life at the Autumn House Apts’ Community Room at a later date. Mark has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.