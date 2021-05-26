Mark Schieber
1957-2021
Mark Schieber, 63, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away May 24, 2021 after a 2½ year battle with appendix cancer. He is preceded in death by his parent’s Leonard and Laura Schieber. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years Denise Schieber of the home; two sons, Matt Schieber (Kim) of Shawnee, Tim Schieber of Lenexa, Kansas, daughter Kate Fitz (Brad) of Des Moines, Iowa; brothers, Richard Schieber (Jane) of Maryville, Missouri, Bill Schieber (Susan) of Olathe, Kansas, Phillip (Linda) Schieber, St Joseph, Missouri, Steve Schieber (Sandy) of Omaha, Nebraska; sisters, Sister Mary Jo Schieber, St Louis, Missouri, Nancy Fennell (Jerry) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ruth Kemper (Tom), Conception Junction, Missouri; grandchildren, Nick Duffelmeyer (Shaleigh), Luke and Jacob Schieber, Isabel and Tony Fitz and a great granddaughter, Kenzleigh Duffelmeyer.
Mark was a member of Our Lady of Unity Parish in KCK. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus 11917. He served on many parish and archdiocesan boards. He took time to coach all three kids as they grew up. In recent years he spent time volunteering for St. Mary’s Food Kitchen and Keeler Women’s Center.
Mark retired from Waddell & Reed after 30 years and then worked part-time at Bishop Ward High School.
Traveling became a passion for Mark and Denise. They took trips to Germany, South Korea, Italy and Guatemala. Upon buying a camper, they traveled to over 30 states and Canada. He enjoyed watching the Sporting KC soccer team.
There will be a memorial rosary/visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, KCK where the Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. Inurnment will be held at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri on June 12 at 11:00 a.m.