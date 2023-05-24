Marjorie Jean Roush
1936-2023
Marjorie Jean Roush, 87, of Pickering, Missouri, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, with family at her side.
Marjorie was born in Conway, Iowa, on April 22, 1936, to Harry Alfred and Frances L. (Drumm) Pistole. Her parents preceded her in death, and her brother, Richard Pistole.
The family moved to Pickering soon after Marjorie’s birth, and she lived all her life within a mile and a half of where she grew up. She graduated from Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.
Marjorie had worked at the New Life Book Store in Maryville but was mostly a homemaker. She was an artist, she liked to garden, and was a seamstress and had made many of her own clothes. She was also active in the Pickering Dinner Theater.
She was a member and attended the United Methodist Church, Pickering. She was active in her church, she played the organ and piano often through the years, she taught Sunday school, and a member of the United Methodist Women’s group.
On January 1, 1956, at the United Methodist Church in Pickering, Marjorie was united in marriage to Lester Ellis Roush, Jr., and he survives of the home.
Other survivors include her children, Teresa (Dennis) Parker, Shambaugh, Iowa, Pam (Ernest “Bill”) Tempel, Columbia, Missouri, Jola (Kenny) Fisher, Savannah, Missouri, and Alan (Andriann) Roush, Maryville. Her grandchildren, Michael Scott (Rachel) Morton, Amanda Morton, Ben Parker, Nathan Tempel, Jacob Fisher, Josh (Jennifer) Fisher, Hailey (Adam) Jahnel, Rachel Roush, Corby Roush, and step grandchildren, Haley Akins, Jayden Akins, Corah Thompson, and Brennon Akins, great-grandchildren, Aiden Morton, Nakia, Farrah, and Elyse Fisher, Ellis, Margot, and Callum Fisher, Toben and Cohen Jahnel, and step great-granddaughter, Raylee Pettlon.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 30, 2023, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Bram Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Pickering.