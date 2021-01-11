Marion “Jim” Thompson
1944-2021
Marion “Jim” Thompson of Republic, Missouri, formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away peacefully, at Spring Valley Nursing and Rehab in Springfield, Misssouri on January 9, 2021 at the age of 76 years, 10 months and 23 days. He was born on February 17, 1944 in Clarinda, Iowa to Marion Jean and Edna Ruth (Davison) Thompson.
Jim married Marcia Porterfield on November 18, 1963. This union was blessed with four children, Marci Ann, Gregory, Brett and Lori. Jim worked for Hull-Scott Implement as well as Energizer Battery in Maryville. After he retired Jim worked for Mozingo Golf Course and Flenties Implements, both also in Maryville. In 2008 Jim and Marcia relocated to Republic, where Jim worked part time for 66 Auto Auction until Alzheimer’s Disease prevented him from continuing his employment. Jim loved to be in the great outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a kind and easygoing gentleman who loved life, he was always singing the song “What a Wonderful World”.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles Thompson; infant daughter, Marci Ann Thompson; brothers-in-law, Cople Porterfield and Denny Porterfield; sister-in-law, Louise Porterfield,; son-in-law, Jim Rauhoff; nephew, Gilbert Porterfield and great nephew, Logan Thornton.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marcia; sons, Gregory and wife Melissa Thompson and Brett and wife Michelle Thompson; daughter, Lori Rauhoff; grandchildren, Alisa and husband Jeremy Green, Kylie Ledford, Brandon, Madison and Brianna Thompson and Lennon Rauhoff; great grandchildren, Dallas, Danika and Daphne Eiberger, Kinley Thompson and Rylan Ledford; Step grandchildren, Lauren and husband Tyler Wallace, Dylan Rauhoff, Cassandra and husband Joey Rantz, Ryan and wife Kirsten Mease and Zachary Mease; step great grandchildren, Matthew and Madilyn Rantz, Kamreigh and River Mease and Maddox Haynes; brother, Ron and wife Teresa Thompson and two sisters, Shirley and husband Mike Warner and Rinda and husband Kenny Gladman as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shephard Hospice at either www.goodsherphardhospice.com or to 3250 S. National, Springfield, MO 65807. Please reference Jim Thompson by name, in your donation, per Good Shephard Hospice.