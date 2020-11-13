Marion J. Nicholson
1927-2020
Marion Jean Nicholson, 93, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Oak Pointe of Maryville.
Marion was born on February 24, 1927 to Elmer and Della (Wilson) Birkenholz. She attended Hopkins High School and was a homemaker and a member of the Pickering United Methodist Church.
She married Herbert W. Nicholson on April 7, 1945 in Covington, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on January 24, 2016. She was also preceded by her parents and one daughter, Sandra Owens, four sisters, Golda Cordell, Altha Bird, Helen Shades and Mildred Boyle, four brothers, Joseph Birkenholz, William Birkenholz, Vilas “John” Birkenholz and Viron Birkenholz.
Survivors include her children, Debra (John) White and Russell (Kay) Nicholson of Hopkins, Missouri; nine grandchildren, LaDuska Paige Williams, Kelly J. Nicholson, Wendy (Greg) Johnson, Keri (Eric) Cimorelli, Alan Nicholson, Kara (Blake) Burton, Danae (Tyler) Halvin, Keely (Brad) Cline, Tanna (Luke) Campbell and 15 great-grandchildren, Chase and Sydnie Alberti, Ramsey Cook, Trista and Kyla Howard, Liam Johnson, Jake and Anze Cimorelli, Tayden, Nevaeh and Caspian Halvin, Hadley, Elley and Hudsen Cline and Reed Campbell.
Graveside Services 2 p.m. Monday, November 16 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the Pickering United Methodist Church or the New Nodaway Humane Society.