Marilyn Louise Gaugh
1931-2023
Marilyn Louise Gaugh, 91, of Maryville, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.
Marilyn was born in Maryville on August 30, 1931, to Gordon T. and Margaret (Kirk) Bennett.
She graduated from Maryville High School in 1949. On January 27, 1951, she was united in marriage to Ronald W. Gaugh.
Following their marriage they lived in Lawrence, Kansas. Marilyn worked as a secretary at the University of Kansas School of Engineering, while Ronald attended pharmacy school. In 1955 they returned to Maryville and Marilyn was a homemaker. In 1989 she and Ronald moved to Richmond, Missouri for 12 years, then to St. Joseph, Missouri for eight years. They returned to Maryville in 2010.
She was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. She was a member and past president of the Chapter L, PEO Sisterhood, also of Maryville.
Her parents preceded her in death, and also her husband, Ronald on April 25, 2012.
She leaves behind her children, daughter, Cindy (Ed) Newbury, Maryville, and son, Dr. Craig (Dr. Rhonda) Gaugh, Olathe, Kansas; five grandchildren, Jenny Burns, Sara Newbury, Hilary Hamilton, Emily Gaugh, and Evan Gaugh; eight great grandchildren, and her brother, Don Bennett, Santa Barbara, California.
Marilyn has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Private family graveside service will be at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.