Marilyn Jermain
1946-2021
Marilyn Jermain gained her angel wings at home on November 27, 2021, with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on October 15, 1946, to Paul and Magdalene Schieber.
On April 8, 1967, she married her best friend Ray Jermain. They lived in Conception Jct., Missouri, all of their 54 years of married life. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University for two years. Marilyn worked at the Conception Abby Printery House for two years and as a US Post Office Postmaster substitute for 25 years. Most importantly, she was a part of the Jermain farm for 54 years as a homemaker and farmer with her husband Ray. She was a terrific wife, mom and grandma. She was a member of St. Columba Parish.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers (Jim and Dennis Schieber), and two brothers-in-law (Dick Henry and Gene Effinger).
Survivors include husband, Ray of the home; sons, Tim (Terri) Jermain of Conception Jct.; Scott (Dana) Jermain of Raymore; Kevin (Rachel) Jermain of Liberty; daughters, Shelly (Jerry) Deen of Conception Jct; Traci (Miah) Johnson of Raymore; 15 grandchildren, Zach, Ben (Sarah), Nate, Matt, Jordan, Lauren, Ashton, Shea, JRay and Liana Jermain; Bryce, Josie and Sydnee Deen; Peyton and Kadyn Johnson; and one great grandchild, McKenna Jermain. She is also survived by brothers Jerry (Rita) Schieber, Harry (Mary) Schieber, Paul (Susie) Schieber, Tony (Cleanne) Schieber, Ray (Liz) Schieber, Kenny Schieber and sisters Kate Henry, Liz Effinger, Dette (Stephen) Meyer, Peachie (Jerry) Schmitz and Diane (Harv) VanNordstrand, plus many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday December 1, 2021 at St. Columba Church. The service time will be 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery.
The family will meet with family and friends on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Wake service begins at 6 p.m. at St. Columba Church with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
Bram Funeral Home of Maryville is in charge of the arrangements.