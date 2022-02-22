Marilyn A. Grace
1929-2022
Marilyn Anne (Williams) Grace 92, of Burlington Junction, Missouri passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Maryville Living Center.
Marilyn was born on October 29, 1929 in Maryville, Missouri to Charles and Bertha (Boyer) Williams. She was a 1947 graduate of Burlington Junction High School and attended Northwest Missouri State College. Marilyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Burlington Junction and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #315 of Burlington Junction.
Marilyn worked for Grace Construction Company for many years along with her husband.
She married Darrell W. Grace on August 29, 1948 in Burlington Junction. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2008. She was also preceded by her parents, son, William Grace and her sister, Mildred Hill.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Debi) Grace, Burlington Junction; three grandchildren, Darby (Melissa) Grace, Melanie Grace and Tiffany Grace and six great-grandchildren, Dillon, Logan, J.J., Ella, Madison, and Cooper and many nieces and nephews.
Services 10 a.m. Monday, February 28 at the First United Methodist Church of Burlington Junction under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Junction. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church or the American Legion Auxiliary Post 315 both of Burlington Junction, Missouri. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.