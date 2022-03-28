Marillyn Joyce Hilsabeck
1932-2022
Marillyn Joyce Hilsabeck, 89, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Parkdale Manor, Maryville, with family at her side.
Marillyn was born in Barnard, Missouri, on April 8, 1932, to Wayne and Mary L. (Sell) McBride. She lived all of her life in the area, and graduated in 1949, from the Barnard High School.
On February 5, 1950, Marillyn was united in marriage to Ernest Ivelle “Doc” Hilsabeck. He passed away in 1991. She was also preceded by her parents, and her brother, Darrel McBride, and sister, Kathleen Sexson.
Marillyn had been a clerk at Gary’s Grocery Store, in Barnard, then did babysitting for many families in her home. She was a former member of the Barnard Church of Christ. And was a member of the Barnard Christian Church.
She liked to garden and can vegetables. She enjoyed working with her flowers and flower beds. She took care of the family farm, and even milked the goat.
Her survivors include her children: Ivan (Cheryl) Hilsabeck, Barnard, and Ron (Kim) Hilsabeck, Fillmore, Missouri, and daughter, Jean (Jim) Farnan, Barnard; her brother George McBride, Maysville, Missouri; six grandchildren: Ben (Mandi) Hilsabeck, Lacey (Spencer) Parr, Brad (Heather) Hilsabeck, Kyle Hilsabeck, Scott (Brandi) Farnan, and Chris (Rich) Farnan; nine great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard, MO.