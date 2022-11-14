Margie Marie Conard
1924-2022
Margie Marie (Fletchall) Conard was born July 5, 1924 in Worth County, Missouri to Gordon and Mildred (Rowen) Fletchall. She was educated in country schools in Atchison and Worth counties.
Margie was united in marriage to Donald Lee Conard on March 4, 1946 by Rev. L.B. Day in Maryville, Missouri. To this union one son, Donald Gordon Conard was born on December 30, 1946.
They settled in Worth County where she worked as a waitress at the sale barn. Later Donald went to work for the telephone company and they lived in Kansas and Oklahoma before settling in Texas for many years. While in Texas she was a homemaker and would babysit children. Margie later returned to Grant City where she currently resided. Margie attended the Assembly of God Church for several years when she was able to.
She passed away at Orillas Way on November 8, 2022 at the age of 98 years old.
Preceding Margie were her parents; husband Donald Lee Conard; son Donald Gordon Conard; sisters Cleta Ahrens and Janis Newcomer; brothers Kenneth, Gerald, Allen and Jerry Fletchall.
Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren Robert (Brenda) Conard of Lee Summit and Autumn Conard of Kansas City; three great-grandchildren Jacob, Ethan and Nora Conard; sister Gloria Heintz of St. Joseph; extended family and friends.
Funeral Services were Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City. Burial at Grant City Cemetery.