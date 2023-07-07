Margaret Nijole O’Hara
1941-2023
Margaret “Peg/Peggy/Pupa” Nijole O’Hara (née Milukas), 82, of Ipswich, Massachusetts, died July 1, 2023.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 14, 1941, to Lithuanian parents Matthew and Helen Milukas, who fled Nazi occupation while expecting their first child.
Pupa, her sister Danute “Dany” (Lee Siler) and brother Matthew “Tali” (Patricia Butorac, Katarina) created their first generation Lithuanian-American family, growing up in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, in a two-family house, with their paternal grandparents and uncle sharing the second story.
Peggy spent summers on Mastic Beach on Long Island, where her extended family’s cottage shared a backyard with the O’Haras of Washington Heights, Manhattan, New York. It was there that Peggy met William J. O’Hara, Jr., and his many brothers and sisters, the boy next door who would become her first husband.
The courting hipsters prowled Greenwich Village in the late 1950s, being great lovers of jazz, art, beat poetry, and all things cultural New York City had to offer.
Peggy and Billy married on April 15, 1961, at her parents’ home in Richmond Hill. They moved to a rent-controlled family apartment house in Washington Heights, where they raised three children, Geraldine “Geri” (Mark Cupito, Mark, Jr.), Elisabeth “Lisa” (Steve Joyce), and William “Sean” (Caroline O’Brien).
Peg and Bill had many of their belongings stolen from the back of a moving truck in NYC, but managed to settle in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1970, where they lived in student housing while Bill completed his education at Indiana University. She was always a working mom, juggling three independent-minded kids (don’t blame them—she raised them that way!) and using her keen secretarial skills to keep the campus Psychology Department office humming.
Peg and Bill moved to Battle Creek, Michigan, for a year, then back to Bloomington for several years, and in 1977 landed in Maryville, Missouri, where she completed her double Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology at Northwest Missouri State University, and also met her lifetime confidante and dearest friend Janie Harr when she worked at Dr. Patrick Harr’s medical office. The gals were inseparable, Peg becoming extended family for Janie’s girls Buffy and Lori. After Peg and Bill divorced in 1981, she moved to Belmont and then Arlington, Massachusetts, to be closer to her sister and brother-in-law.
Margaret began her career at RCA Technical Systems before heading to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Laboratories, blazing past the male-dominated hierarchy and landing a Top Secret clearance position as Technical Publications Editor. It was at RCA that she met the love of her life, artist Kenneth Foubert, who would continue to be her rock, her champion, her person, forever.
“O’Hara” and Ken lived together in central Ipswich until moving to The Neck to be closer to the water. Their Eden was a quirky cottage made more unique with each birdhouse, wind chime, and spinner! Their dear neighbors Lou and Cheryl, George and Kathy, and later Laura and Steve, were always in and out, sharing food, stories, a dock, and chores.
The happy couple spent countless days visiting favorite haunts in Maine (where they married and celebrated most anniversaries), Newfoundland, and Nova Scotia, camping in every kind of weather, braving ferries, monster storms, and poutine.
Peg was happiest at home on Little Neck, reading crime novels, streaming Netflix, talking with her dear Ken, and watching sunset after stunning sunset, blissfully aware of how lucky she was to have found her soulmate and their piece of heaven on earth.
O’Hara adored Ken’s sister Simonne (Paul Duval) and her family (Paul Jr., Chuck, Susan Duval Torres). Ken’s daughter Michelle (Monte Werner) and her children Julian and Evan French and Pierce Werner, held a special place in her heart, as did Ken’s son Erik (Kris).
In recent years, yoga practice became a lifeline for Margaret and like-minded women in the community. The “Swear Corner” for hard poses at Buddhaful Souls will never be the same without its founder! Elissa Shoreman, Sheila Whicher, and Leslie Lipkind will no doubt Namaste for their soul sister’s eternal spirit.
O’Hara and Ken’s life together was filled with love, laughter, an insatiable hunger for reading, travel, family, dear friends, breakfasts at The Whittier and Ipswich Inn, irascible “townies,” and their own annual backyard Clamfest, a summer tradition that will continue in Margaret’s honor and absence with former colleagues and friends Allison McDonald and Renee Gylphee.
Family would like to thank all who cared for Margaret in her final days, especially Denora and Ana from Foxi Care Services; RNs Cathy and Ashley, MSW Lyn, and Rabbi Abelman at Compassionate Care Hospice; RN Nancy and all the aides at Putnam Farm; and Father Murphy of St. Ann’s Church, Holy Family Parish. Your dedication to her physical, emotional, and spiritual comfort will not be forgotten.
Interment at Campbell-Porter in Ipswich. Gathering pending for all who loved her. In lieu of flowers or donations, please keep Margaret in your prayers and meditations.
Devoted partner, caring mother, darling sister, straight-talking friend. None of us had enough time with her, but we will never forget the times we had.
Rest In Peace, Dear One.