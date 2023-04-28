Margaret Louise Giggar
1950-2023
Margaret Louise (Davis) Giggar, 73, of Amity, Missouri, and formerly of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home.
Margaret was born in Maryville on March 20, 1950, to Robert Pike and Stella May (Brant) Davis. She had resided in Maryville and for many years in Gentry, Missouri. She was a homemaker.
Her parents preceded her death, as well as her daughter, Barbara Ann Lowrance, and her four sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Angela) Giggar, Maryville, and Tim (fiancé Crystal) Giggar, Amity, her sister, Diana Darlene Davis, Maryville, 10 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her niece, nephew, and great nephew.
Margaret has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.