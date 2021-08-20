Margaret Lee Hart
1937-2021
Margaret Lee Hart, the happiest and most loved woman in the world, passed away on August 6, 2021, at the age of 84, after a long fight with Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer’s. She was born in January of 1937, to James Leftwich and Esther Ray Lee, the fifth of seven children. She spent most of her life in Missouri, predominantly in Columbia and Maryville, and she loved her years in Colorado and most especially Hawaii. Margaret instilled a love for learning in her children and set the example with her own life-long learning, graduating from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1958, a master’s in education in 1977, and a specialist in education in 1985. She served as an operating room nurse and a nursing instructor for many years, eventually becoming a real estate agent where she loved interacting with others.
Margaret was married to her best friend, Richard Hart, enjoying 63 years of adventures together as they traveled the world and visited their many friends and family members. Her infectious smile and joyous laughter brightened the lives of all those she touched.
One of Margaret’s greatest legacies was her nurturing and care for the Monarch Butterfly, creating a haven for Monarchs and caterpillars in her backyard and establishing a Monarch tracking station from their home.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, David (Joan) Lee, James L. Lee, Jr., and Robert (Marilyn) Lee; and her sister, Mary Marie Schmidt.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Hart; her children Jeff (Dara) Hart, James (Sheri) Hart, and Mary-Louise (Pernell) McDonald; her grandchildren Claire (Kurt) Proepper, Mark (Amber) Hart, Holly (Kyle) Fanning, Katie Hart, Megan Hart, Brittani McDonald, and Cristian (Khira) McDonald; great grandchildren Riley, Jack, Mellina, Tyson, and Alaina; sister Louise (Jack) Hart, brother Owen (Evelyn) Lee, sister in law Laverne Lee, and brother in law Don Schmidt; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Margaret’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org. Select DONATE, and then indicate that this is a memorial gift. Please send notification of donations and remembrances to RememberingMaggie@outlook.com.