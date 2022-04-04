Margaret L. Lowrance
1936-2022
Margaret L. (Bridgewater) Lowrance, 85 of Maryville, formerly of Hopkins, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her home with her loving family at her side in the arms of her husband.
She was born on October 5, 1936 at the family home near Hopkins, Missouri to Ivan Paul and Verda (Ulmer) Bridgewater.
Margaret attended and graduated from high school at Hopkins. She then married her child hood sweetheart of 67 years, LaVerne “Vern” Lowrance on May 2, 1954 at Hopkins Baptist Church by Rev. Norman Lewis.
She was a loving hard working devoted mother, wife and daughter and spent the first part of her life working at two different sale barns in Maryville. She spent 20 years managing motels in Branson, Florida and Maryville as well as helping her husband farm.
Margaret was multi-talented and could accomplish anything that needed done including tend to the kids, drive a tractor, milk the cows. She was a great seamstress, superb cook and homemaker. She was a member of the Baptist Church in Hopkins and was baptized by Rev. Lewis in 1950.
Margaret loved going camping, boating, spending time with family and friends, country music and especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her devotion and compassion knew no bounds. Her role model was her mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, premature infant son, son Michael (LaVerne) Lowrance, daughter, Julia Louise (Lowrance) Vogel, brother, Ralph Bridgewater, nephew, Steven Bridgewater and niece Bridgette Bridgewater.
Survivors include her husband, LaVerne of the home, two sons, Randy (Becky) Lowrance, Mark (Jeri) Lowrance, daughter, Sherry (Stuart) Carmichael; two brothers, Earl (Ann) Bridgewater, and Eldon (Mary) Bridgewater; grandchildren, Christopher (Delyne) Lowrance, Ryan (Amber) Vogel, Jenny (Morgan) Acosta, Kristen Vogel, Amanda (Shaun) Hager; sister-in-law, Macy Ann Bridgewater and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to extend a special Thanks to Mosaic Hospice, especially Becky, Suzie, Rosemary and Michelle for all they did and anyone else who helped in this time of need. Margaret will be greatly missed, but our time with her will be cherished forever.
Services 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 6tat the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be given to a charity of your choice.