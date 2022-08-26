Margaret L. Birkenholz
1920-2022
Margaret Leona Birkenholz (Schildknecht), 102, Hopkins, Missouri passed from this life on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 while at her home surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born near Rea, Missouri to Lawrence and Kathryn (Weddle) Schildknecht on February 25, 1920.
She was a graduate of Rosendale High School and Northwest Missouri State College. Margaret spent many of her earlier years teaching school. Later in her life she also spent many years as a school librarian. She was a member of the Pickering United Methodist Church and the UMW.
Her loves were teaching, crocheting “hot pads”, her family, her faith, and helping others. When asked about her life, she would proudly state that she had her toes in both oceans and the Gulf of Mexico and that she always had everything she needed. (Meaning her family, faith, and friends.)
Margaret married Charles “Linwood” Birkenholz of Hopkins, Missouri on December 28, 1943 in Red Bank, New Jersey.
Preceding her in death were her husband, her parents, her son Lowell, her brothers and sister in law: Lawrence Ray (Arthena) Schildknecht, Argyl Schildknecht, and sisters and brother in laws: Marthalene (Bob) Dowis, and Frances (Paul Allen) Clark.
Survivors include her two sons: Lawrence (Rene) Birkenholz, Independence, Missouri and Louis (Cheryl) Birkenholz, Hopkins, Missouri; her brother, Paul (Mary) Schildknecht, Omaha, Arkansas; sister in law, Martha Schildknecht, Meridian, Idaho; grandchildren: Charles (Denise) Birkenholz, Hillsboro, Oregon; Mick (Robin) Birkenholz, Ellston, IA; Kurt (Amber) Birkenholz, Santa Clarita, California; Jesse Birkenholz and Leslie Birkenholz, Hopkins, Missouri and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Pickering United Methodist Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial: White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Family and friends are invited to a time of fellowship and a luncheon at the Pickering Community Center following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pickering United Methodist Church, the Pickering Community Building, or the White Oak Cemetery.