Margaret Elizabeth Andrews
1918-2020
Margaret Elizabeth (Mutti) Weir Andrews was born May 30, 1918 in Hopkins, Missouri to Oscar L. Mutti and Zora D. (Pistole) Mutti. After graduating Hopkins High School she attended Christian College (now Columbia College), Columbia, Missouri, graduating in 1938. She married William (Bill) Weir of Bedford, Iowa. They had a son, James W. Weir, Kansas City, Missouri. She later married Harley R. Andrews.
She is survived by James W. Weir (son), Kay B. Weir (daughter-in-law), James B. Weir (grandson), Julie A. Weir (granddaughter-in-law), Caleb J. Weir, William D. Watkins and Benjamin C. Watkins (great-grandsons).
She was an active member in P.E.O. Chapter K and JC for 75 years; an organizing member of McCrite Plaza P.E.O. Group; long time member Hopkins Christian Church and church organist; Fairview Christian Church and Saint Luke’s Hospital volunteer. She was an avid sports fan, a dedicated Missouri Tiger and KC Chief’s supporter. She had strong beliefs and kept a keen eye on politics.
Margaret was an exemplary daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She cherished her family, as they did her. She put others feelings first while being extremely generous with her time and support. She lived a full and healthy life on her terms without regret.
She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Margaret’s smile and wit will be dearly missed. She was an inspiration to all that knew her!
