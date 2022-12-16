Margaret Arabella Locke
1930-2022
Margaret Arabella (Thompson) Locke, age 92, Maryville, formerly of Grant City, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Maryville.
She was born the wit of 10 children to John and Alma (Lynch) Thompson on February 26, 1930 in Lamoni Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Mildred, Ethel, David, Howard, John D, Alice, Paul, Lyndon, Dick and her husband Bob Locke.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Grant City.
She graduated high school from Grant City in 1948 and earned a teaching certificate from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College. She taught for one year at the Butler school in Allendale, Missouri.
She married Bob Locke in 1950-upon Bob’s death in 1972 she returned to Northwest Missouri State University and earned her LPN designation. As an LPN, she worked at the Worth County Convalescent Center for over 30 years.
She is survived by her daughter Robyn Janette Locke, Maryville, son Bill (Patty) Locke, Arvada, Colorado, granddaughters Sarah (Nathan) Klaas, Thornton, Colorado and Emily (Neil) Huffaker, Westminster, Clorado, great grandsons Grayson and Nash Huffaker, Westminster and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret’s body has been cremated under the care of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Grant City Cemetery.