Marcus K. (Mark) Nelson
1947-2022
Marcus K. (Mark) Nelson, 75, Hopkins , Missouri, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 as a result of a motor vehicle accident south of Hopkins.
Mark was born in Guilford, Missouri on February 21, 1947, to Orval and Ruby (Bland) Nelson. As soon as he was old enough he enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War at sea aboard the USS Mansfield and in various support roles and combat missions on the ground.
Mark and Margaret (Wright) Nelson were married in 1972. They are the parents of Amee Kathleen (Nelson) Wilmes. Mark and Margaret later divorced. Mark married Lova Fleetwood in 1990 and she passed away in 2010. In 2018, he married Glenda Wyer at the United Methodist Church in Sheridan , Missouri.
During his life, Mark had resided in Guilford, Maryville, Ravenwood and Hopkins. He attended school in Guilford. He had many jobs and interests over the years. He was a self-taught mechanic and enjoyed repairing and rebuilding machinery, cars, trucks and motorcycles. During his work career he helped with the family well drilling business, and was employed at Shell Standard Station, Dale’s Diesel Shop, Regal Textile, Eagan’s Home Furnishings, and Northwest Missouri State University. For a time, he had his own HVAC business. He had also completed Auction School and had auctioneered.
Mark attended the Sheridan Methodist Church. He played guitar at church and enjoyed teaching others to play. He was a past member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He served as a board member for the Sheridan Express Newspaper. He was an early member of the Ravenwood Rescue Squad.
People acquainted with Mark knew he loved a good laugh and music. But, at the end of the day most referred to him as a “good guy.” He was humble and always willing to lend a hand to someone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Sharon, Orval “O.J.”, Ross, and Curtis, a granddaughter Savannah Baker, and nephew Charles Anderson.
He is survived by his wife Glenda of the home, his daughter Amee (Brian) Wilmes, Maryville; stepson, John (Sarah) Baker, Mannford, Oklahoma; two sisters, Kay McMillen Stanberry, Missouri and Patty (Terry) Matta, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Keenan (Alyxis) Joiner, West Des Moines Iowa, Dyllan Nelson, Maryville, Briley Wilmes, Bedford, Iowa, Chance, Cactus, and Cutter “Peanut” Baker, Mannford; great-grandchildren Anderson James and Ivy Rose Joiner; sisters-in-law Carolee Nelson, Ravenwood and Diana Nelson, Guilford; brother-in-law Dale Nelson, Springfield, Missouri and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
Mark has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 1-3:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to drop in during this time to visit and share memories and stories. Everyone is encouraged to dress comfortably and casually. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, monetary memorials may be left in the care of Bram Funeral Home. Funds will be given to the Hopkins and Pickering Rescue Squad.