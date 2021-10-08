Marcia Gail Thompson
1945-2021
Marcia Gail Thompson, 76 of Springfield, Missouri, and formerly of Maryville, passed away at home on October 6, 2021.
She was born on February 22, 1945, in Maryville, to Raymond O. and Pauline Porterfield. She was raised in Hopkins, had lived in the area before moving to Republic, Missouri in 2008.
Marcia married Jim Thompson on November 18, 1963. This union was blessed with four children, Marci Ann, Gregory, Brett, and Lori.
Marcia had worked at Peve Feed, AFC Office, Lloyd Chain, Nodaway Valley Bank, Ferrellgas, Brock Pfost and White Cloud Engineering, Nodaway County Health Center, and Walmart.
She loved quilting, casino trips with her friends, spending time with family, but most of all her children and grandchildren.
She was a kind and loving woman, and her door was always open welcoming anyone into her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion Jimmy Thompson in January of 2021. And by her parents in laws: Jean and Ruth Thompson, infant daughter, Marci Ann Thompson; her brothers: Cople and Denny Porterfield; sister-in-law, Louise Porterfield, brothers-in-law, Charles Thompson, Carl Thompson, and Edwin Willrich, son-in-law, Jim Rauhoff, nephew, Gilbert Porterfield, and great nephew, Logan Thornton.
She is survived by her children: Greg (Melissa) Thompson, Lori Rauhoff, and Brett (Michelle) Thompson. Her sisters: Nancy (Richard) DeMott, and Mary Willrich, her brother, Tillie (Karen) Porterfield; six grandchildren: Alisa Thompson, Kylie Ledford, Brandon Thompson, Madison Thompson, Brianna Thompson, and Lennon Rauhoff; five great grandchildren: Dallas, Danika and Daphne Eiberger, Kinley Thompson, and Rylan Ledford; five step grandchildren: Lauren Wallace, Dylan Rauhoff, Cassandra (Joey) Rantz, Ryan (Kirsten) Mease, and Zachary Mease; five step great grandchildren: Matthew and Madilyn Rantz, Kamreigh and River Mease, and Maddox Haynes; brother-in-law, Ronald (Teresa) Thompson, sisters-in-law, Shirley (Mike) Warner, and Rinda (Kenny) Gladman; and a host of nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Hopkins Christian Church, Hopkins, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested in Marcia’s name to the Good Shepard Hospice. See www.goodshepardhospice.com, or send to 3250 S. National, Springfield, MO 65807