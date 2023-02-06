Marcia Anne Scott
1949-2023
Marcia Anne Scott, daughter of Gerald and Vera M. Merrigan Pfeifer, was born May 30, 1949, in Maryville, Missouri and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 31, 2023, in her home, by the sea, in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida.
She was united in marriage with Tom Scott on September 5, 1980. Together they shared 42 years of laughter and memories.
Marcia is survived by her husband Tom Scott; one daughter, Jennifer Stark of Lebanon, Missouri; two brothers, Dan Pfeifer and his wife Ann of Maryville, Missouri and Jack Pfeifer and his wife Lyn of Des Moines, Iowa; two sisters, Kay Hamilton and her husband Ken of Springfield, Missouri and Sue Massman and her husband John of Prairie Village, Kansas; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Susan and Monte Doing and Kim and Tim Groom; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Nancy Scott; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Marcia is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Pete and Kieran Pfeifer, a sister Phyllis Wilcox and her husband Carl; two nieces, Beth Adamson and Angela Stanley; one nephew, Bill Wilcox; and by her father and mother-in-law, Ray and Doris Scott.
Funeral service for Marcia, will be Friday, February 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, Lebanon, Missouri, with Rev. Marsha Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, also at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel.