Madelyn Moore McGrath
1951-2021
The families of Madelyn Moore McGrath would be honored with your attendance at her Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Phillips Shelter House, 25055 Liberty Road, Maryville.
A luncheon will follow at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 102 N. Main St., Maryville.
Madelyn was born to Lewis G. and M. Colleen Moore and raised in Maryville, Missouri. She passed away March 14, 2021 in Kansas City at the age of 69.
Madelyn is survived by her loving husband and best friend for 46 years, Jack McGrath; adoring children Regan Coberly (Brett) and Molly McGrath (Craig Spitznagle); grandchildren Brighton and Berkeley Coberly; sisters Julee Mathena (Jay) and Mitzi Willis (Bob); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.