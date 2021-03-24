Lynn Marie Royal
1959-2021
Lynn Marie Royal, age 61 of Elmer, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at her home with her family at her side.
Born November 6, 1959 in King City, Missouri, the daughter of Ray and Thelma (Aullnutt) Price.
Survivors include her fiancé, Allen Rhoades of Elmer, Missouri; two sons, T.J. (Melisa) Morris and Travis Morris, both of Bedford, Iowa; one step-daughter, Jenny (Rhoades) Chinn of Bevier, Missouri; two brothers, Larry (Deb) Price of Savannah, Missouri and Jerry (Mary) Price of Maryville, Missouri; three sisters, Roberta (Raymond) Wilmes of Maryville, Missouri, Georgia Mercer of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Gale Ebrecht of Maryville, Missouri; and five grandchildren, Cooper Morris, Trevor Edwards, Derrick Cessorsmo, Kendell Chinn, and Jackson Chinn.
Her parents and one sister, Judy, preceded her in death.
Lynn was a 1977 graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School in Ravenwood, Missouri. She moved to Elmer in 2010. Lynn was employed at the La Plata Pharmacy and C&R Grocery Store.
She enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 with the family receiving friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Missouri.
Memorials in memory of Lynn may be made to her family. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.