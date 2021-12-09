Luella R. Walter
1930-2021
Luella Rose (Wolfram) Walter, 91, of Maryville, Missouri formerly of Conception Junction, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her home.
Luella was born on June 29, 1930 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Samuel J. and Ellen M. (Hall) Wolfram. She was a 1948 graduate of the Sacred Heart Convent in St. Joseph and received her nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing.
Luella was first a mother to her children and was a dedicated registerd nurse for many years at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. She was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, St. Gregory Guild, SSM Hospice volunteer and the Road to Recovery of the American Cancer Society.
She married George A. Walter on June 6, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2012. She was also preceded by her parents and six siblings, Audrey Awender, Louise Wolfram, Mary Walter, James Wolfram, John Wolfram and Samuel Wolfram.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Karen) Walter, Chillicothe, Missouri; Pete (Teresa) Walter, Maryville, Missouri; Paul (Linda) Walter, Maryville, Missouri; Joan (John) Peterson, Stanberry, Missouri; Chris (Theresa) Walter, Kansas City, Missouri; Theresa (David) Stiens, Maryville, Missouri; Julie (Ray) Luke, DeSoto, Texas and Pat (Pam) Walter, Maryville, Missouri; 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Wolfram, Kansas City, Kansas; sister, Joan (Bob) Smith, Plano, Texas; sister-in-law, Rosemary Andrews, Omaha, Nebraska and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial, St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville.
Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, December 10 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Mosaic Hospice of Maryville or Intentions of the family.
