LUCILLE ELIZABETH FRAMPTON
1949-2022
Lucille Elizabeth Frampton, 73, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away August 22, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born March 29, 1949, in Maryville, Missouri to Raymond and Gertrude (Lager) Derks. Lucille married Paul Frampton on May 12, 1973, at the Conception Junction Catholic Church. She worked as an engineering secretary for Kiewit & Sons Engineers, retiring in May 2011; and after her retirement, Lucille and Paul moved to Branson, Missouri; later moving to Platte City in 2019. Lucille was a Life Member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Parkville, Missouri, and an Associate Member of the College of the Ozarks. Lucille’s hobbies included attending garage sales, collecting Pillsbury Doughboy objects, and various dishes. She also loved to decorate for all of the holidays. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Louise Rogers; and a brother Raymond Derks, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Paul; a son Stephen; two sisters Dorothy Jermain, and Elaine Hamilton; a brother Marvin Derks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City; followed by a 6 p.m. memorial service. Inurnment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, 816-858-2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net