LTC David E. Phillips, Sr. USA, Ret.
1938-2021
LTC David E. Phillips, Sr. USA, Ret., 83, of Kansas City, Missouri formerly of Pickering, Missouri passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Anthology of Burlington Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.
David was born on July 21, 1938 in San Jose, California to Edward and Marian (Throwbridge) Phillips. He was a 1956 graduate of Palo Alto High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Law Enforcement in 1962, Master of Business Administration in 1975, Bachelor of Science in secondary education in 1989 and Masters’ degree.
He is a retired Lieutenant of the United States Army. He was a member of the Pickering United Methodist Church, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Lions Club and was an Amateur Radio Operator.
David married Linda S. Anderson on December 17, 1966 in Washington D.C. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2008. He was also preceded by his parents.
Survivors include his son, David E. Phillips, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Trecker, Gladstone, Missouri; daughter, Arlene Anderson, Altadena, California; two grandchildren, Ramsey Phillips and Alex Grey; brother, Stephen Phillips, Sacramento, California and sister, Carolyn Blankenshhip, Copperopolis, California.
Private Services will be held at White Oak Cemetery under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held. The family suggests memorials to the Pickering United Methodist Church or White Oak Cemetery Association. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.