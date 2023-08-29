Louis Lavern Inman
1932-2023
Louis Lavern Inman, 91, of Barnard, Missouri passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his home.
Lavern was born on June 7, 1932 in Nodaway County, Missouri to the late Louis and Eva (Shull) Inman. He graduated from Graham High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Lavern farmed and worked in sales for Case Tractor Company and Hull & Scott Implement. He was in sales for TCI Mineral and had worked for Hughes Township. After retiring, he mowed for the City of Maryville and for Doug Medsker. He was a member of the Dick Munkres American Legion Post #287, Savannah, Missouri. Lavern loved helping people and he and his wife enjoyed dancing, square dancing and waltz.
He married Joann “Jo” Kay Darrah on October 7, 1957 in Maitland, Missouri. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2023.
He is survived by two daughters, Robin (Dan) McKinty, Lincoln, Nebraska and Susan (Rodney) Damewood, Skidmore, Missouri; two grandsons, James and Jacob Damewood and numerous cousins.
Services 2pm Friday, September 1st at Price Funeral Home. Burial Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorials to the Dick Munkres American Legion Post #287, Savannah, Missouri.