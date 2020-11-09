Lotus Sharon Nelson
1939-2020
Lotus Sharon Nelson was born on November 3, 1939 and passed away on November 5, 2020. She was the daughter of Orval and Ruby (Bland) Nelson.
Sharon graduated from South Nodaway High School and the LPN program at Northwest Missouri State University. She was a member of the Guilford Missouri RLDS Church and a member of the Cherokee Nation.
She married Dale Nelson on April 3, 1981. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include three children, Von (Barbara) Puckett, Becky (Maurice) Schieber and Levi (Becca) Nelson. Grandchildren, Seth (Deborah) Puckett, Matthew Puckett, Joel Puckett, Makaila Schieber and Sierra Schieber; brother, Mark (Glenda) Nelson and two sisters, Kay McMillan and Patty (Terry) Matta, nieces and nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Curtis, OJ and Ross Nelson.
Graveside services 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.